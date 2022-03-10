United Airlines to let unvaccinated employees return to jobs March 28 -- memo

United Airlines will allow unvaccinated employees to return to their jobs starting March 28.

The Chicago-based U.S. carrier said in a memo about 2,200 employees had received a vaccine-related reasonable accommodations after it had become one of the first major U.S. employers to mandate employee vaccines. "We plan to welcome back those employees who have been out on an approved (accommodation) to their normal positions starting" March 28, the memo said.

