United Airlines to let unvaccinated employees return to jobs March 28 -- memo

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Reuters
United Airlines will allow unvaccinated employees to return to their jobs starting March 28.

The Chicago-based U.S. carrier said in a memo about 2,200 employees had received a vaccine-related reasonable accommodations after it had become one of the first major U.S. employers to mandate employee vaccines. "We plan to welcome back those employees who have been out on an approved (accommodation) to their normal positions starting" March 28, the memo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

