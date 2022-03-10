Left Menu

NHPC pays Rs 933.61 cr interim dividend to govt for FY22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:39 IST
NHPC pays Rs 933.61 cr interim dividend to govt for FY22
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday said it has paid an interim dividend of Rs 933.61 crore to the government for the financial year 2021-22.

On Thursday, NHPC Chairman and Managing Director AK Singh handed over dividend payout advice of Rs 933.61 to Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh in the presence of Power Secretary Alok Kumar, KK Goel and Sanjay Kumar Madan, both NHPC Executive Director (Finance), the company said in a statement.

''NHPC has paid an interim dividend of Rs 933.61 crore to Government of India for the financial year 2021-22. NHPC had already paid Rs 249.44 crore to Government of India during the current fiscal 2021-22 on account of the final dividend for the financial year 2020-21. Thus, NHPC has paid a total dividend of Rs 1,183.05 crore to Government of India during the financial year 2021-22,'' it said.

The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on February 11, 2022, had declared an interim dividend at the rate of Rs 1.31 per equity share i.e. 13.10 per cent of the face value, NHPC said, adding it has over 8 lakh shareholders and total interim dividend pay-out for the financial year 2021-22 ''worked out to Rs 1,315.90 crore''.

According to the statement, NHPC has earned a net profit of Rs 2,977.62 crore for the first nine months of the current financial year against Rs 2,829.16 crore in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022