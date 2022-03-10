Left Menu

Exide collaborates with Chinese firm for lithium-ion cell manufacturing in India

Storage battery major Exide Industries has forged a multi-year technical collaboration with a Chinese company for lithium Ion battery manufacturing in India.Exide in a statement on Thursday said partner SVOLT Energy Technology Co Ltd SVOLT as part of the agreement will grant Exide an irrevocable right and license to use, exploit and commercialise necessary technology and know-how owned by them for lithium-ion cell manufacturing in India.SVOLT will also provide the support required for setting up of a state-of-the art green field manufacturing plant on a turnkey basis.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:58 IST
Storage battery major Exide Industries has forged a multi-year technical collaboration with a Chinese company for lithium Ion battery manufacturing in India.

Exide in a statement on Thursday said partner SVOLT Energy Technology Co Ltd (SVOLT) as part of the agreement will grant Exide an irrevocable right and license to use, exploit and commercialise necessary technology and know-how owned by them for lithium-ion cell manufacturing in India.

''SVOLT will also provide the support required for setting up of a state-of-the art green field manufacturing plant on a turnkey basis. Exide is in the process of forming a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) by way of a wholly-owned subsidiary for carrying out the said lithium-ion cell manufacturing business,'' company officials said.

''It is in a fairly advanced stage of discussions for finalising the land parcel for this facility,'' Exide said.

The company has participated in the Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) Scheme for National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage.

''With SVOLT‘s strong technical expertise, R&D capabilities and rich experience in manufacturing lithium-ion batteries, Exide plans to set-up a multi-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility. Spread out across two popular cell chemistries and three cell formats, this unit shall be uniquely placed to cater to the diverse requirements of customers in India,'' Exide MD & CEO Subir Chakraborty said.

SVOLT, a leader in the new technology, is headquartered in Jiangsu province in China.

