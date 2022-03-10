Left Menu

MMTC executes share-purchase pact to sell stake in NINL to Tata Steel arm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:06 IST
MMTC executes share-purchase pact to sell stake in NINL to Tata Steel arm
  • Country:
  • India

MMTC Ltd on Thursday said it has executed a share purchase agreement to sell its entire stake in Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) to Tata Steel Long Products Ltd as part of the disinvestment drive of the government.

In January, the government approved the sale of loss-making NINL to Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (TSLPL) for Rs 12,100 crore.

''...in continuation of our earlier disclosures regarding disinvestment of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd, we wish to inform you that the company has executed the share purchase agreement and escrow agreement for the sale of its entire equity holding of the company in NINL to Tata Steel Long Products Limited, the successful bidder selected through the two-stage auction procedure, involving a competitive bidding process, run under the aegis of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM),'' MMTC said in a BSE filing.

The definitive agreements, it said, have been executed by all promoters/sellers, the Centre, Odisha government and the buyer.

The completion of the transaction would require fulfilment of certain actions contemplated under the definitive agreements and the transfer of shareholding of the company in NINL to Tata Steel Long Products Ltd, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022