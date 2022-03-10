Left Menu

Amazon's Indian exporter base rises to cross 1 lakh-mark

The programme was started in 2015 with just 100 exporters.The Amazon Global Selling program has enabled more than one lakh Indian exporters to cross USD 3 billion in cumulative exports, which showcases the demand for Indian-made products across the globe.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:14 IST
  India
  • India

E-commerce company Amazon India on Thursday announced that the Indian exporter base on its platform has now increased by about 66 per cent since January 2020 to over 1 lakh. The company has around 60,000 exporters on Amazon who are shipping products overseas. ''Over 1 lakh Indian exporters are now selling globally through its e-commerce exports program – Global Selling,'' the company said in a statement.

The e-commerce firm said a large number of sellers on the programme today come from non-metros, and many of these businesses are first-generation entrepreneurs and emerging brands.

''Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Mumbai, Surat, and Bengaluru are the top 5 cities with maximum exporters on the programme,'' the statement said. The programme was started in 2015 with just 100 exporters.

''The Amazon Global Selling program has enabled more than one lakh Indian exporters to cross USD 3 billion in cumulative exports, which showcases the demand for Indian-made products across the globe. We aim to enable USD 10 billion in e-commerce by 2025 and contribute to overall exports from India,'' Amazon India director for global trade Abhijit Kamra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

