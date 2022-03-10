Bihar govt opens four new centers of pre-departure orientation training programme for migrant workers

The Bihar government has opened four new centres of Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) for potential emigrant workers from the state, Labour Minister Jibesh Kumar said on Thursday.

The new centers of PDOT have been opened in Siwan, Gopalganj, East Champaran and Madhubani districts, the minister informed the state Assembly on Thursday.

He said, ''The objective of the PDOT is to empower workers with the Dos and Don’ts of the Country of Employment, their rights and welfare measures made available to them by the state government. It started with 4 centres—Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur. Now the government has opened four more such centers in Siwan, Gopalganj, East Champaran and Madhubani districts.'' The PDOT would also help migrant workers to know about the culture, language and regulations of the destination country to ensure their safety and security, he said.

Further, in its bid to address the problems faced by migrant workers from Bihar and provide them assistance, the state Labour department has decided to open 'Migration Counselling-cum-Registration Centre' (MCRC) in 10 cities across the country. The MCRC will be opened in Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Surat, Pune, Ludhiana and Jaipur, said the minister.

“Each MCRC will have one programme manager for liaising with the local government and the company where the person/worker is working'', said Kumar, adding 10 similar centres will also be started in different districts of Bihar to help people before migrating to a new place. Those cities in the state where the MCRC will be opened include: Patna, Purnea, Bhagalpur, Madhubani, Siwan, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Sitamarhi and Gaya. The state government is committed to provide all assistance to the workers who go to other states for the employment, said the minister. According to a data, the highest number of migrants are from Darbhanga, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran and Sheikhpura.

