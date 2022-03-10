Left Menu

U.S. to extend airplane, transit mask mandate through April 18 -- official

The official told Reuters that over the next month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will work with government agencies "to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor." The Transportation Security Administration extension comes at the CDC's recommendation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:34 IST
U.S. to extend airplane, transit mask mandate through April 18 -- official
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden's administration will extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and in transit hubs through April 18 as public health authorities review when mask requirements should be dropped, an administration official told Reuters.

The move, which is expected be announced later on Thursday, extends the current requirements that were set to expire March 18 by a month. The official told Reuters that over the next month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will work with government agencies "to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor."

The Transportation Security Administration extension comes at the CDC's recommendation. Airline and some government officials think this could be the last nationwide extension of the mask requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022