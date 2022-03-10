RailTel ranks 124 in Fortune India Next 500 list

RailTel jumped 67 positions to rank 124th in the recently announced 'Fortune India Next 500 list of Year 2022' list, the rail PSU said in a statement.

It was ranked 197 in the 2021 list of top midsize companies operating in India. RailTel is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure services providers in the country.

Besides RailTel, there are five more private telecom players on the list. Apart from RailTel, IRCTC is the only Railway PSU featuring in the list, at the rank of 309. Moreover, there are 10 (including RailTel) India government companies in the Fortune India 500 list 2022. RailTel is the only telecom PSU on the list. The Fortune India Next 500 is a ranking of the top 500 midsize corporations in India compiled, on the basis of the latest sales and gross revenue figures. The current list is based on the annual audited total income for the financial year 2020-21. RailTel has grown in terms of size and revenues over the years. The company's turnover during FY 2020-21 stood at Rs 1,411 crore with compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) during the last five years at 12 per cent.

