Top ship certifier LR withdraws services to Russia

An LR spokesperson added that it was working to identify which vessels in the LR fleet "are impacted by these new sanctions". "LR will not be providing the relevant classification certificates and international convention certificates going forward to Russian clients and will be notifying the relevant flag administrations of the withdrawal of class as it takes effect," the spokesperson said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 23:12 IST
Lloyd's Register, one of the world's top ship certifiers, is stopping services to Russia after sanctions were imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, the company said on Thursday. Classification societies including LR provide services such as checking that ships are seaworthy and this certification cover is vital for securing insurance and entry into ports.

"Based on the latest legislative requirements taking effect in the United Kingdom, the European Union and United States, LR has confirmed that it will disengage from the provision of all services to Russian owned, controlled or managed assets or companies," it said in a statement. An LR spokesperson added that it was working to identify which vessels in the LR fleet "are impacted by these new sanctions".

"LR will not be providing the relevant classification certificates and international convention certificates going forward to Russian clients and will be notifying the relevant flag administrations of the withdrawal of class as it takes effect," the spokesperson said. "Ordinarily that would invalidate existing certificates issued on behalf of the flag Administration."

LR also provides other engineering and technology solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

