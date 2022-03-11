Left Menu

EBay expects revenue growth of up to 6% in 2023, launches digital wallet

E-commerce company eBay Inc said on Thursday it expects revenue to grow between 5% and 6% in fiscal 2023, and launched its first digital wallet. Analysts polled by Refinitiv estimated 2023 revenue of $10.95 billion, which indicates a growth of 5.5%.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 02:01 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 02:01 IST
EBay expects revenue growth of up to 6% in 2023, launches digital wallet

E-commerce company eBay Inc said on Thursday it expects revenue to grow between 5% and 6% in fiscal 2023, and launched its first digital wallet.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv estimated 2023 revenue of $10.95 billion, which indicates a growth of 5.5%. EBay saw strong demand from the online shopping boom last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now scrambling to sustain the momentum as people return to regular living.

Moreover, analysts have said that eBay, which is still in the early stages of product innovation, faces tough competition from rivals such as Amazon.com Inc. EBay said the digital wallet would let customers use proceeds from their sales to conveniently purchase their next item or pay their selling expenses.

"We see incredibly compelling growth potential in this market," Chief Executive Officer Jamie Iannone said. The company also launched eBay Vault, a digital marketplace and storage facility for trading cards and collectibles, which is expected to launch in the United States in the next quarter.

Shares of the company fell 1.1% to $52.5 in extended trading. The company expects adjusted profit to rise about 10% in 2023, it said at its investor day. For fiscal 2024, eBay forecast revenue to grow in the range of 7% to 8%, and adjusted profit to rise about 15%.

Last month, eBay had forecast bleak first-quarter results as it tackles waning online demand, stiff competition and global supply chain disruptions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Paralympics-Ukraine athletes appeal for peace with banner at Beijing Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022