PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 11

Marks and Spencer chief to step down https://on.ft.com/3t1gLzv Toshiba's biggest shareholder comes out against plan to split company in two https://on.ft.com/3pS1yPd

Credit Suisse slashes executive bonuses after scandals at Archegos and Greensill https://on.ft.com/3tLlWCZ Overview

Marks and Spencer CEO Steve Rowe is to step down in May and to be replaced by a co-chief executive arrangement. Toshiba's largest investor and a major proxy advisory firm both took a definitive stance against its plan to split the company in two.

Credit Suisse has cut bonuses for its senior executives by 64% after a year during which the bank suffered heavy losses from the collapse of family office Archegos Capital and specialist finance company Greensill. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

