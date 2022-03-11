Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines Marks and Spencer chief to step down https://on.ft.com/3t1gLzv Toshiba's biggest shareholder comes out against plan to split company in two https://on.ft.com/3pS1yPd Credit Suisse slashes executive bonuses after scandals at Archegos and Greensill https://on.ft.com/3tLlWCZ Overview Marks and Spencer CEO Steve Rowe is to step down in May and to be replaced by a co-chief executive arrangement.

