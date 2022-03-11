Left Menu

It's a miracle to have survived war: Evacuated Indian students recall experiences

Indian students, who were stuck in beleaguered Sumy in northeastern Ukraine, said it was a miracle to survive the war and they were now relieved to have finally reached Delhi on Friday morning.Dheeraj Kumar, a sixth year medical student in Sumy State University, said he was pleased to see his parents at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 08:37 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 08:37 IST
It's a miracle to have survived war: Evacuated Indian students recall experiences
  • Country:
  • India

Indian students, who were stuck in beleaguered Sumy in northeastern Ukraine, said it was a “miracle” to survive the war and they were now “relieved” to have finally reached Delhi on Friday morning.

Dheeraj Kumar, a sixth year medical student in Sumy State University, said he was pleased to see his parents at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here. “We have gone through unprecedented challenges in Sumy. It was a terrible experience to survive the war for 13 days. To me, it looks like a miracle to have returned alive to my country,” Kumar told PTI as he touched the feet of his parents, who had arrived from Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba to receive their son. Kumar also thanked the Indian government and the embassies in Ukraine and Poland for helping in their evacuation and safe return to India.

“Our government supported us a lot. They did everything to bring us back. I am relieved to be back here,” Kumar said.

Covering hundreds of miles across Ukraine using multiple means of transport, the students were evacuated from the war-hit east European country after their two weeks of excruciating stay in beleaguered Sumy.

After having endured a strenuous journey to escape the war-hit region, they were evacuated in the second attempt from Sumy, which has been witnessing a heavy shelling and intense gunfire ever since the Russian offensive on Ukraine began last month.

Another medical student in Sumy, Mahima Rathi, a native of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, said they had to run to the bunkers every time the sirens blew.

“Whenever the siren blew, we had to take shelter in bunkers. We were all very terrified as we never knew whether we will be able to survive and return safely. We are now at ease after returning to India,” Rathi said.

An Air India flight from Poland’s Rzeszow, carrying 240 students evacuated from Sumy, landed in Delhi on Friday morning.

The aircraft took off from Rzeszow around 11.30 pm (IST) on Thursday and landed in Delhi at 5.45 am on Friday, officials said.

India has sent three flights to Poland to bring back a big last group of 600 students evacuated from Sumy. Another aircraft is expected to land in Delhi around 8.40 am, officials said.

The Indian government is carrying out a challenging evacuation exercise under Operation Ganga to help stranded Indians leave Ukraine.

The operation to evacuate the 600 students from Sumy began on Tuesday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022