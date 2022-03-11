Kazakh airline suspends flights to Russia over insurance issues
Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 08:58 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 08:58 IST
Kazakhstan's flagship carrier, Air Astana, has suspended all flights to Russia and over Russian territory because such flights can no longer be insured, the company said on Friday.
Air Astana, in which Britain's BAE Systems owns a 49% stake, said it was working with the government of Kazakhstan, Russia's neighbour and close ally, on resolving the issue.
