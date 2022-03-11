Godrej Agrovet Limited launches new insecticide Gracia

Godrej Agrovet Limited, one of India's largest diversified agri-business, today announced the launch of Gracia (Fluxametamide, an isoxazoline compound) in the Indian market. It is patented chemistry discovered and developed by Japan's Nisan Chemical Corporation and will be introduced in India through collaboration with Godrej Agrovet Limited.

Gracia is a world-class wide-spectrum product with novel and patented chemistry that includes the power of proactive protection. It is a solution that exhibits excellent control of chewing and sucking pests such as larva, caterpillars, and thrips in farms producing a variety of pulses, hot pepper, cole crops, tomatoes, brinjal, and okra. It allosterically inhibits GABA gated chloride channel in the insect's nervous system. Within a few hours after the application of Gracia, pests die due to epileptic seizures caused by the overexcitation of the nervous system. It has a new mode of action and is able to control insects exhibiting some sort of resistance to existing insecticides in the market. It also has an excellent safety profile when it comes to mammals and beneficial insects.

Through proactive application at the correct time, Gracia will provide more extended duration and effectiveness in controlling pests and excellent rainfastness. It is also an economical and effective alternative to existing market solutions since the cost of application of Gracia at the farmer level will be as low as Rs.1800 per acre. Commenting on the launch, Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Limited, said, ''As part of our overall commitment to doubling farmers' income, we have always introduced interventions that are suited for the Indian markets and farmers. After Hanabi, Gracia is the second product from Nissan Chemicals which we are introducing in the country. The Indian crop protection market is estimated to be around Rs. 25,000 Crore. Of this, insecticides contribute 39%. The launch of Gracia will offer us to strengthen our presence in this particular sub-segment that is estimated to be an Rs.1500 Crore market opportunity.'' Rakesh Dogra, CEO, Crop Protection Business, Godrej Agrovet Limited, added, ''In 2019, we launched Hanabi miticide from Nissan Chemicals in the country. Since the launch, Hanabi has been recognized as the latest prodigy in the miticides market in India. Gracia is a quick-action, broad-spectrum insecticide that will help us strengthen our leadership in the Indian crop protection market.'' Raj Kumar Yadav, MD Nissan Chemical Corporation (India), said, ''It is indeed a great opportunity to collaborate and work with Godrej Agrovet, one of the largest agrochemical businesses in India, in its mission to double farmers' income. The launch of Gracia also marks a decade of our association with Godrej Agrovet. We are confident that like Hanabi, Gracia will also find wide adoption in the market.'' About Godrej Agrovet Limited Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) is a diversified, Research & Development focused agri-business Company, dedicated to improving the productivity of Indian farmers by innovating products and services that sustainably increase crop and livestock yields. GAVL holds leading market positions in the different businesses in which it operates - Animal Feed, Crop Protection, Oil Palm, Dairy and Poultry, and Processed Foods.

GAVL has a pan India presence with sales of over a million tons annually of high-quality animal feed and cutting-edge nutrition products for cattle, poultry, aqua feed, and specialty feed. Our teams have worked closely with Indian farmers to develop large Oil Palm Plantations which is helping in bridging the demand and supply gap of edible oil in India. In the crop protection segment, the company meets the niche requirement of farmers through innovative agrochemical offerings. GAVL through its subsidiary Astec Life Sciences Limited is also a business-to-business (B2B) focused bulk manufacturer of fungicides & herbicides. In Dairy and Poultry and Processed Foods, the company operates through its subsidiaries Creamline Dairy Products Limited and Godrej Tyson Foods Limited. Apart from this, GAVL also has a joint venture with the ACI group of Bangladesh for the animal feed business in Bangladesh.

