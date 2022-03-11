IAF, IndiGo flights carrying students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy land in Delhi

Two aircraft -- one by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the other by IndiGo -- from Poland's Rzeszow carrying students evacuated from northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy landed here on Friday afternoon, officials said. While the IAF aircraft landed at the Hindon air base at 12.15 pm, the IndiGo aircraft arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 12.20 pm, after taking a pitstop in Istanbul.

Earlier, an Air India flight, which had taken off from Rzeszow around 11.30 pm (IST) on Thursday, landed in Delhi at 5.45 am.

India has been evacuating its citizens from war-torn Ukraine's neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)