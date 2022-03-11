Titan Company's arm to acquire 17.5 pc stake in Great Heights Inc for USD 20 mn
- Country:
- India
Tata group firm Titan Company on Friday said its subsidiary has inked a pact to acquire 17.5 per cent voting rights in US-based Great Heights Inc for USD 20 million (around Rs 152 crore).
TCL North America Inc (TCLNA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed a stock purchase agreement with Great Heights Inc for subscription of shares with voting preferred stock in the capital stock of Great Heights, the jewellery and watch maker said in a regulatory filing.
As per the pact, TCLNA would hold up to 17.5 per cent voting rights in Great Heights, it added.
''This is a strategic investment that will provide Titan a ring-side view of the fast growing Lab Grown Diamond (LGD) and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sectors,'' the company stated.
Great Heights retails LGD jewellery through its brand ''Clean Origin''.
The company's gross revenue for the year 2021 stood at USD 25 million.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Aerospace supplier Safran increased titanium stocks as Ukraine tensions rose
Safran boosts titanium stocks, shores up supply chain
Safran boosts titanium stocks, shores up supply chain
BRIEF-General Electric Says We Don't Currently Have Concerns Regarding Our Titanium Supply
Heavyweight titans Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte to collide in all-British battle at Wembley on April 23