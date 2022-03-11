Left Menu

UK's Sunak says Ukraine invasion creating 'significant uncertainty'

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 13:12 IST
UK's Sunak says Ukraine invasion creating 'significant uncertainty'
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Twitter(@RishiSunak)
Britain's economy faces significant uncertainty due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday after the release of stronger-than-expected growth data for January.

"We know that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is creating significant economic uncertainty and we will continue to monitor its impact on the UK, but it is vital that we stand with the people of Ukraine to uphold our shared values of freedom and democracy and ensure Putin fails," Sunak said.

Sunak is due to give a half-yearly update of economic growth and borrowing forecasts on March 23.

