Left Menu

Army chopper crashes in north Kashmir, casualties not known

An Army Cheetah helicopter on its way to pick up sick BSF personnel crashed near the Line of Control LoC in north Kashmirs Gurez Sector on Friday, officials said.The cause of the crash and casualties, if any, were not known immediately, they said. The helicopter was about to land but drifted away because of the weather conditions, an official told PTI.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-03-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 14:21 IST
Army chopper crashes in north Kashmir, casualties not known
Representative Image (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Army Cheetah helicopter on its way to pick up sick BSF personnel crashed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Gurez Sector on Friday, officials said.

The cause of the crash and casualties, if any, were not known immediately, they said. The helicopter was about to land but ''drifted away'' because of the weather conditions, an official told PTI. The crash took place near Gujran Nallah in Gurez Sector in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Rescue teams have been despatched on foot while air reconnaissance teams are looking for survivors, the officials said. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022