MP: 3 killed, two injured after truck rams into parked vehicles in Rewa district

Three people were killed and two others injured when a truck rammed into two stationary vehicles on a national highway in Madhya Pradeshs Rewa district on Friday, police said.

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 11-03-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 14:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three people were killed and two others injured when a truck rammed into two stationary vehicles on a national highway in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Friday, police said. The incident took place in the morning hours on Rewa-Prayagraj National Highway, around 65 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

A truck rammed into a tanker and a pick-up van, which were parked on the road, killing three persons on the spot and injuring two others, inspector B C Vishwas of Sohagi police station said.

The victims were pulled out of the parked vehicles with the help of locals, he said. The injured were rushed to a hospital, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

