Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday declined by Rs 4 to Rs 3,135 per quintal in the futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in the spot market.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels, amid subdued trends in the market, mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for March delivery fell by Rs 4 or 0.13 percent to Rs 3,135 per quintal with an open interest of 13,150 lots.

