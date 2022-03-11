Left Menu

Bengal govt presents Rs 3.21-lakh crore budget for FY'23

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-03-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 15:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Friday presented a Rs 3.21-lakh crore budget for the 2022-23 fiscal, amid a walkout by opposition BJP.

Revenue receipts are pegged at Rs 1,98,047 crore, while the state government proposes to raise public debt to the tune of Rs 1,14,958 crore.

Capital expenditure for the fiscal is estimated to be Rs 33,144 crore, and revenue expenditure is pegged at Rs 2,26,326 crore.

The budget also proposes exemption from registration fee and road taxes for two years for battery-operated and CNG vehicles – both two and four-wheelers.

