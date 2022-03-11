Digital transformation in healthcare driven by mobile phones can make diagnosis error-free: Devi Shetty

The digital transformation in the healthcare sector driven by mobile phones can make diagnosis error-free, eminent cardiologist and chairman of Narayana Health Dr Devi Prasad Shetty said on Friday.

He also said the disruption by COVID-19 will be remembered in the history books as 'BC and AC', meaning Before COVID and After COVID, for bringing a transformation in the global healthcare scenario.

''I believe that the entire healthcare of the population of the world will be delivered through one device called the mobile phones,'' Dr Shetty said during DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit, which was organised by Deccan Herald.

The eminent cardiologist said the healthcare sector will be data driven and the mobile phones will play a crucial role as he felt that the digital transformation has turned the globe into a connected world.

''I don't need to be physically present beside the patient to know about his health condition. I can do the same sitting in my bedroom,'' Shetty said.

According to him, India can play a leading role in revolutionising the health centre for having a large number of software engineers.

The eminent doctor also foresaw the role of robots in the healthcare industry.

