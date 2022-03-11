Left Menu

JSP reinstates 100 percent Dividend-Record date set for 19th March

Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) has declared an Interim Dividend of Re. 1 /- per equity share i.e. 100 percent on the face value. The record date for the interim dividend is Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Updated: 11-03-2022 16:25 IST
Jindal Steel and Power Limited. Image Credit: ANI
"The company has scripted a remarkable turnaround over the past years. With a singular focus towards deleveraging, the Company has reduced its overall debt from a peak of Rs 46000 crores to below 11,000 crores in the reported quarter and aims to become net debt-free in the upcoming financial year. The company has also posted impressive growth in EBIDTA to more than Rs. 15000 crores in the calendar year 2021", said V R Sharma, Managing Director, Jindal Steel & Power in a statement.

"The Company is appreciative of the support of its shareholders over the years. The Board of directors has unanimously approved the dividend on the 10th of March 2022", Sharma further added. JSPL is a leading Indian Infrastructure Conglomerate with a presence in the Steel, Power, and Mining sectors. With an investment of approximately 12 billion USD (90,000 Crore Rupees) across the globe, the Company is continuously scaling its capacity utilization and efficiencies to contribute towards building a self-reliant India.

This story is provided by Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Jindal Steel and Power Ltd)

