Over 109,000 refugees from Ukraine registered in Germany so far
Some 109,183 refugees from Ukraine have been registered in Germany so far, said a German Interior Ministry spokesperson.
Of those refugees, nearly 99,200 were Ukrainian nationals, the spokesperson told a regular news conference on Friday.
