Pilot killed in Army chopper crash in north Kashmir
An Army Cheetah helicopter on its way to pick up sick BSF personnel crashed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Gurez Sector on Friday, resulting in the killing of its pilot and injuries to the co-pilot, officials said.
The injured co-pilot has been rushed to a medical facility, they said, adding that his condition was stated to be critical.
The two pilots belonged to Army Aviation Corps and were of the rank of major.
The helicopter was about to land but ''drifted away'' because of the weather conditions, an official told PTI.
The crash took place near Gujran Nallah in Gurez Sector in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
