IHCL inks pact to set up Vivanta hotel in Nashik; to open in 2023

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Friday said it has signed a management contract with Deepak Builders and Developers to set up Vivanta hotel in Nashik, Maharashtra, slated to open in 2023.

The 144-room Vivanta hotel in Nashik is a brownfield project and will be part of a mixed-use development, IHCL said in a statement.

''The signing of this hotel is in line with our vision of strengthening our presence in key markets across India. Nashik has always been an integral part of India's religious tourism circuit and has evolved to become an important industrial centre,'' IHCL Executive Vice-President (Real Estate and Development) Suma Venkatesh said.

Venkatesh added that with this, the company will have hotels across three of its brands in the city. ''We are delighted to partner with Deepak Builders and Developers for this project.'' The Vivanta hotel will be strategically located next to the Nashik Freeway and in close proximity to the city's IT zone as well as the upcoming metro station at Dwarka Circle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)