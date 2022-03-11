Apollo examining a cash offer for Pearson, shares up 24%
Investment group Apollo is in the preliminary stages of evaluating a cash offer for global education company Pearson, it said on Friday, sending the British firm's shares up 24%.
Pearson, which provides education materials for pupils across the world, has recently increased its efforts to expand into companies, helping to retrain workers after the pandemic. With former Disney executive Andy Bird as CEO, it is steadily recovering from a rocky seven years when students in the United States switched to buying second-hand books and e-books, forcing Pearson into a string of profit warnings.
It had a market valuation of 5 billion pounds prior to Friday's jump.
