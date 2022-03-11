US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump as Putin hints at 'positive shifts' in talks with Ukraine

U.S. stock index futures moved sharply higher on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were certain "positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine.

At 6:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 424 points, or 1.28%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 60.75 points, or 1.43%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 223 points, or 1.64%.

