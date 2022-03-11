US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump as Putin hints at 'positive shifts' in talks with Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 17:08 IST
U.S. stock index futures moved sharply higher on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were certain "positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine.
At 6:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 424 points, or 1.28%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 60.75 points, or 1.43%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 223 points, or 1.64%.
