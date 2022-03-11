Bora Multicorp enters the Indian D2C Ecosystem with a brand AKSA

AKSA is India’s first e-commerce platform for specialized gold vermeil and silver jewelry.

Indian shoppers have a new way to buy gold vermeil and 925 hallmarked silver jewelry with the launch of AKSA.Gold vermeil is a technique of gold plating that was originally developed in France in the 19th century. It was used to make jewelry that looked like they were fashioned out of solid gold, without the astronomical price tag. How did they manage this? A thick layer of gold plating was applied to sterling silver ornaments and the results were beyond expectations. AKSA has capitalised on a technology that is gaining popularity globally. With this technique they can design and fabricate intricate pieces that would otherwise cost a small fortune, all while retaining quality and aesthetics. The best part about this news is that they will start delivering their products immediately. Their portfolio currently includes 2000-plus gold vermeil and 925 hallmarked silver products, crafted by skilled artisans from Turkey and Italy. With a vision to market their products at minimum profitability and extend more value to the customer, AKSA looks ready and able to grab as much as 30 per cent of the market share. Prashant Bora, Chairman and Managing Director of Bora Multicorp, a Maharashtra-based conglomerate announced the launch of the brand and said, ''We are all set to disrupt the market with some interesting products of the utmost quality and reasonable pricing. They will be affordable for the working women of our country. The current products available in the market are not worth their price, we will provide the best value to our consumers.” Vrushabh Gandhi, a part of Bora`s D2C mentorship, has been appointed as a Director for AKSA. Vrushabh is experienced in manufacturing and financial management and he went on to say, ''We underwent an intense research to understand the taste of today’s women and tailor-made our products to suit their requirements. Under Mr.Bora`s mentorship we have already established an excellent value chain system and are the first ones to bring in some globally popular product styles for the working women of our country.” To find out more about their products, visit www.aksa.co PWR PWR

