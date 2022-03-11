Left Menu

Govt appoints ex-financial services secretary Debasish Panda as IRDAI chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 17:23 IST
Govt appoints ex-financial services secretary Debasish Panda as IRDAI chief
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Friday appointed former financial services secretary Debasish Panda as chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Panda's appointment as chairperson of the insurance regulator initially for a period of three years from the assumption of charge, sources said.

Panda, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, retired as financial services secretary in January this year after a two-year stint.

The appointment of IRDAI chairman comes nearly 9 months after the vacancy was created following Subhash Chandra Khuntia completing his term in May last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

