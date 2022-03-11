Apollo examining a cash offer for Pearson, shares up 17%

Apollo said on Friday it was considering making a cash offer for Pearson, a global education group that has been battered by students around the world moving online and ditching textbooks.

Shares in the British company leapt 17% to a market value of 5.8 billion pounds ($7.6 billion) on the statement, which came two weeks after it set medium-term targets for the first time in six years in a sign that it believed it had turned the corner. Pearson saw its business reshaped by the pandemic, with increased demand for online learning but cancellations in its exams business.

Led by former Disney executive Andy Bird, it has sharpened its focus to sell directly to consumers and not just schools and colleges, while also expanding into the workforce training sector with recent acquisitions. "Apollo is in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible cash offer by certain of Apollo's affiliated funds for Pearson," the U.S. investment group said.

"There can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made." The stabilisation in trading comes after a difficult seven-years, during which Pearson reported a string of profit warnings as digital sales and second-hand offerings of text books hit its once thriving U.S. higher education courseware.

Prior to Friday's jump, shares in Pearson had been trading around 55% below their levels in 2015 when they touched a 14-year high. Launched in the 1840s as a construction company, Pearson has reinvented itself several times over the decades. It restructured the company into five new divisions a year ago. ($1 = 0.7628 pounds)

