Hindustan Zinc Launches Passenger EVs for Employees to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Udaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India • Under the ground & over the surface, EVs are leading the way at Hindustan Zinc as the company fast tracks its decarbonization journey with implementation of frontline, utility, service and passenger electric vehicles • The company had also signed MoUs with Epiroc and Normet for introducing India’s First Electric Vehicles in Underground Mines Making their way to replace diesel & fossil-fuel based vehicles at Hindustan Zinc’s mining locations will be state-of-the-art zero emission electric vehicles. Hindustan Zinc, India's only and among world's leading integrated zinc-lead-silver producer, is jumping onto the EV revolution, steadily shifting to electric vehicles for both underground operations and surface mobility for employees. The company recently added to its fleet of electric vehicles, including electric scooters for security staff, passenger EVs at locations, and underground service EV for mines. All these vehicles are in addition to the MoUs that Hindustan Zinc has already signed to introduce BEVs in underground mining operations.

“Our decarbonization journey is not only substituting underground frontline vehicles with electric alternatives but also making this shift in service vehicles, LMVs, and passenger vehicles across our locations. Our aim is that in the next five years’ time all machines due replacement are only replaced with battery-operated vehicles to realise our vision of zero emission and carbon free mining,” said Mr Arun Misra, CEO – Hindustan Zinc.

In a pioneering move to decarbonise Indian Mining, Hindustan Zinc signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last year with Normet Group Oy and Epiroc Rock Drills AB to introduce battery electric vehicles across its underground mines in Rajasthan.

At Hindustan Zinc, sustainability is an intrinsic aspect of the company's operations and all business decisions. The company is on an ambitious sustainability journey, led by its Sustainability Goals 2025 and driven by the vision of 'ZERO HARM, ZERO WASTE, ZERO DISCHARGE.' In this ESG journey, HZL has planned to invest $1bn to go green in the next five years while continuously leading decarbonisation practices. Hindustan Zinc’s commitment to ESG and sustainable reporting practices have also earned them 5th rank globally in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2021 among Metal and Mining companies.

About Hindustan Zinc Limited Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group Company, is one of the world’s largest and India’s only integrated producer of Zinc-Lead and Silver. The Company has its headquarters at Udaipur in the State of Rajasthan where it has its Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes. Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and has ventured into green energy by setting upwind power plants. The Company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific and globally 5th in Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2021 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive Company, a member of the FTSE4Good Index & S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022 and a Bronze Medal winner at the S&P Global Sustainability Awards.

Being a people-first company, Hindustan Zinc believes in inculcating the values of Trust and Excellence to have a culture of high-performance in its workforce. The company takes pride in having some of the best-in-class people practices and employee-centric initiatives, which have certified Hindustan Zinc as – ‘Great Place to Work 2021’, ‘Company with Great Managers 2020’ by People Business and the PeopleFirst HR Excellence Award.

As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working to improve the lives of rural and tribal people residing near its business locations. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India and are currently reaching out to 700,000 people in 184 villages of Rajasthan, 5 in Uttarakhand and 16 villages in Gujarat. As a market leader, Hindustan Zinc governs about 78% of the growing Zinc market in India.

