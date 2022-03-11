Left Menu

Maha Budget proposes reduction in VAT on CNG to 3 pc from 13.5 pc

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 17:48 IST
Maha Budget proposes reduction in VAT on CNG to 3 pc from 13.5 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a relief for consumers of domestic piped CNG as well as vehicle owners, Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday proposed a drastic cut in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on natural gas from 13.5 per cent to 3 per cent.

Pawar, who presented the state Budget in the Assembly, said this reduction will cause a revenue loss of Rs 800 crore annually.

Natural gas is "environment-friendly'' and is largely used for domestic piped gas supply and also for CNG-powered motor vehicles, auto-rickshaws, taxis and private vehicles, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022