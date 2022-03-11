Maha Budget proposes reduction in VAT on CNG to 3 pc from 13.5 pc
In a relief for consumers of domestic piped CNG as well as vehicle owners, Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday proposed a drastic cut in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on natural gas from 13.5 per cent to 3 per cent.
Pawar, who presented the state Budget in the Assembly, said this reduction will cause a revenue loss of Rs 800 crore annually.
Natural gas is "environment-friendly'' and is largely used for domestic piped gas supply and also for CNG-powered motor vehicles, auto-rickshaws, taxis and private vehicles, the minister said.
