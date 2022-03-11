Gadgetshieldz launches Jersey Skins on 11th March

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gadgetshieldz launched its latest collection of mobile skins, namely 'Jersey', under their phone skins range Skinnova on 11th March. The official first-look poster was released almost a month ago through social media posts on their Instagram and Twitter pages.

The 'Jersey' mobile skin collection is an inspirational-based collection of mobile skins consisting of a combination of jersey numbers and colours of some of the most admired sportspersons by India's youth. The collection has phone skins of similar depictions of jerseys of sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar of the Indian Cricket Team, Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United FC and Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain FC. Mukesh Jain, CEO of Gadgetshieldz, says, "As a brand from India, we get to see the diversity of cultures synergising with each other here always. It's amazing. But, there's another amazing aspect that brings us all together: Our love for sports. People from almost every age group enjoy watching sports here, especially cricket and football. There's an immense amount of respect for sportspersons here. Hence, we thought, why not Jersey designs for our mobile skin range? And here we are, with six jersey skins of our favourite players!"

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)