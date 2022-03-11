Left Menu

Factory output rises by 1.3 per cent in January

India's factory output growth accelerated marginally to 1.3 per cent in January from 0.7 per cent in the previous month, according to data released by the National Statistical Office on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 19:12 IST
Factory output rises by 1.3 per cent in January
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's factory output growth accelerated marginally to 1.3 per cent in January from 0.7 per cent in the previous month, according to data released by the National Statistical Office on Friday. The growth in the industrial output was slow in January despite a low base. In January 2021, the factory output as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) registered a negative growth 0.6 per cent.

For the April-January period of 2021-22, the industrial output growth stood at 13.7 per cent against a contraction of 12 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of last fiscal. As per the quick estimates of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) released by the National Statistical Office, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, mining registered the fastest growth during the month of January.

Mining registered a growth of 2.8 per cent in January 2022 as against 2.4 per cent contraction in the corresponding month of the previous year. Manufacturing grew by 1.1 per cent in January 2022 against a contraction of 0.9 per cent recorded in January 2021. Electricity posted a growth of 0.9 per cent in January 2022 as compared to 5.5 per cent growth registered in January 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022