Canada posts massive job gain, jobless rate nears 3-year low

Canada posted a blockbuster job gain in February, easily beating expectations, while the unemployment rate dropped below its pre-pandemic level for the first time, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday. The economy added a net 336,600 jobs, more than double the 160,000 analysts had forecast, that data showed. The jobless rate fell to 5.5%, its lowest level since 5.4% in May 2019, as Canada reopened from strict Omicron restrictions.

Hours worked surged 3.6%, rising above February 2020 levels for the first time, with overall employment now 1.9% above pre-pandemic levels. "Obviously, economists were expecting a rebound but clearly not of this magnitude," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

"Part-time jobs accounted for roughly two-thirds of the gain but, still, to see a month where hours worked rose by 3.6% and the unemployment rate threatened to go through a modern day low ... this is a very impressive report." Full-time employment rose by 121,500, while 215,100 part-time jobs were added. The average hourly wage of permanent employees rose 3.3% year-over-year.

The jobs gain comes as the Bank of Canada is widely expected to go ahead with second rate hike at its next meeting in April. Money markets see a 70% chance of an quarter point increase to 0.5%, with 30% betting on a 50-basis-point move. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2720 to the greenback, or 78.62 U.S. cents.

