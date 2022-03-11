EU Council head Michel says energy plan for next winter needed
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:00 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday that the European Union needs an energy plan for next winter after the EU Commission announced a plan by mid-March to phase out Russian fossil fuels by 2027.
"We want to release ourselves from dependency so we can act as best we can, in line with our European interests .. and obviously for next winter we need a particular plan," Michel said after a meeting of EU leaders in Versailles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Charles Michel
- Russian
- Michel
- European Council
- European
- EU Commission
- Versailles
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU imposes sanctions on Russian ministers of defense, economy
WRAPUP 10-Ukraine separatists seek Russian help as U.S. says attack is ready
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend sell-off as U.S. warns of imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slump, dollar up as U.S. warns of imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine
Very much looks like Russian invasion of Ukraine underway-NATO official