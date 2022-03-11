Left Menu

Sebi levies Rs 25 lakh fine on 5 entities in illiquid stock options case at BSE

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:00 IST
Sebi levies Rs 25 lakh fine on 5 entities in illiquid stock options case at BSE
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed a total fine of Rs 25 lakh on five entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in stock options on BSE.

In five separate orders, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Dhanwantri Suppliers Pvt Ltd, Dayanidhi Mercantile Pvt Ltd, Sanjay Agarwal HUF, Radhika Sarraf and Ankit Garg HUF.

The orders came after Sebi observed large scale reversal trades in the stock options segment of BSE, leading to the creation of artificial volume in the segment.

In view of the same, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted an investigation into the trading activity from April 2014 to September 2015.

Pursuant to the investigation, it was observed that these entities were among various others which indulged in execution of reversal trades in stock options segment.

The reversal trades are alleged to be non-genuine in nature as they are executed in normal course of trading, which leads to false or misleading appearance or trading in terms of generating artificial volumes, Sebi said.

By indulging in such trades in stock options, they violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022