Apple partner Unicorn plans to set up 75 stores in north, west India

Apple premium reseller Unicorn Infosolutions is planning to set up 75 stores in the next three years, a senior company official said on Friday.Unicorn Infosolutions director Baljinder Paul Singh said the company is planning to open stores in the north and west India, and if iPhone maker Apple recommends then stores will be opened in the southern and eastern region of the country as well.Apple is growing.

Updated: 11-03-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:07 IST
''Apple is growing. There is great aspiration to buy Apple products in the country. We planned flagships two years back. It is just one after the other three flagships have been opened in the last one year. Today we are at 33 stores, then there is a horizon of bold ambition to get to 75 stores in the next 3 years,'' Singh said. He was speaking at an event to launch the Apple Premium Reseller flagship store for Apple products at CyberHub in Gurugram.

''This is our first flagship store in the city. Our customers will get to experience a wide range of Apple's latest products and services and receive technical support from experts,'' Singh said.

