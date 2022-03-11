Left Menu

Centre approves Rs 879 cr to upgrade 2 important roads in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:23 IST
Centre approves Rs 879 cr to upgrade 2 important roads in MP
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has approved a sum of Rs 879 crore to upgrade two roads important from the view of tourism in Madhya Pradesh, state PWD minister Gopal Bhargava said on Friday.

These are Sanchi to Chanderi, from Kanha National Park to Amarkantak, the origin of the Narmada river, and fossil park Raipura in Dindori, he said, and expressed gratitude towards Union Minister for Road and Highways Nitin Gadkari for the approval.

''The Rs 879 crore approved comprises Rs 386 crore for the 81-kilometre Kurwai-Mungeli-Chanderi road and Rs 493 crore for Dindori-Mandla, which is a 93 kilometre stretch. The Kurwai-Mungavali-Chanderi road work will help tourists coming to Sanchi and Chanderi, who will be able to quickly reach the East-West corridor near Jhansi,'' state PWD principal secretary Neeraj Mandloi said.

The Mandla-Dindori road upgrade will allow people from the region to reach neighbouring Chhattisgarh easily through the north-south corridor, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022