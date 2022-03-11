Left Menu

Consumers can get un-hallmarked jewellery tested at BIS recognised centres

For 5 or more articles, the charges are Rs 45 per article, an official statement said on Friday.The Ministry of Consumer Affairs said mandatory hallmarking has been successfully implemented wherein 3 lakh gold articles are being hallmarked with HUID Hallmark Unique Identification every day.The BIS has now made provision to allow a common consumer to get the purity of their unhallmarked gold jewellery tested at any of the BIS recognized Assaying and Hallmarking Centres AHCs. The AHC should undertake the testing of gold jewellery from common consumers on priority and provide a test report to the consumer, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:23 IST
Consumers can get un-hallmarked jewellery tested at BIS recognised centres
  • Country:
  • India

Consumers can now get the purity of their un-hallmarked gold jewellery tested at assaying facilities recognised by the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS).

''The charges for testing of gold jewellery upto 4 articles is Rs 200. For 5 or more articles, the charges are Rs 45 per article,'' an official statement said on Friday.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs said mandatory hallmarking has been successfully implemented wherein 3 lakh gold articles are being hallmarked with HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) every day.

The BIS has ''now made provision to allow a common consumer to get the purity of their unhallmarked gold jewellery tested at any of the BIS recognized Assaying and Hallmarking Centres (AHCs).'' The AHC should undertake the testing of gold jewellery from common consumers on priority and provide a test report to the consumer, it added. ''The test report issued to the consumer will assure the consumer about the purity of their jewellery and will also be useful if the consumer wishes to sell the jewellery lying with him,'' it said.

The authenticity and purity of the hallmarked gold jewellery items with HUID number, purchased by consumer, can also be verified by using ‘verify HUID’ in BIS CARE app which can be downloaded from the Play Store.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022