Indian Bank declares Topsgrup Services account as fraud for fund diversion of Rs 34 cr

State-owned Indian Bank on Friday said it has declared NPA account Topsgrup Services as fraud for diversion of funds worth Rs 34.08 crore.

The non-performing asset (NPA) Topsgrup Services and Solutions Ltd has been declared as fraud and reported to the RBI as per regulatory requirement, Indian Bank said in a filing.

The bank also said it holds provision of Rs 14.06 crore against this account.

The company is engaged in the business of providing security guard services.

