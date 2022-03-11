EU Council head Michel says energy plan for next winter needed

European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday that the European Union needs an energy plan for next winter after the EU Commission announced a plan by mid-March to phase out Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

"We want to release ourselves from dependency so we can act as best we can, in line with our European interests .. and obviously for next winter we need a particular plan," Michel said after a meeting of EU leaders in Versailles.

