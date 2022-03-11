Left Menu

Nepal's Coca-Cola franchisee asked to pay USD 61.92 million for evading taxes

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Bottlers Nepal Limited, the sole franchisee owner of leading beverage company, The Coca-Cola Company, has been asked to pay fine of Rs 7.43 billion (USD 61.92 million) facing tax evasion charges here.

The Department of Revenue Investigation (DRI), under Ministry of Finance, Nepal, said Bottlers Nepal evaded capital gains tax amounting to Rs 3.72 billion in relation to the sale of more than 50 per cent of its shares in 2021.

DRI chief Prakash Paudel said the case was filed in the Patan High Court. The company has been asked to pay the ''evaded'' taxes, and an equal amount in fines. Bottlers Nepal Limited is managed by India and South West Asia, Coca–Cola (INSWA), which is responsible for the beverage company's operations in this part of the world, officials said.

