Bengal govt presents Rs 3.21-lakh crore budget; incentives for EVs, tax sops for tea

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya Friday presented a massive Rs 3.21-lakh crore budget for the financial year 2022-23, balancing between sops for welfare schemes and industry in a bid to kick-start industry after two years of pandemic-induced slowdown.

Among other sops for industry, Bengal has proposed incentives for battery-operated and CNG vehicles and tax relief for tea, an industry vital to the state’s economic well being. Real estate which has been suffering a slump throughout the country was sought to be pepped up with a rebate in taxes and registration fees.

Bhattacharya, who was given independent charge of the finance portfolio as minister of state just a few days back, listed a series of steps the state was taking to attract industry including developing one of the world’s largest coal block at Deocha Pachami and a new deep sea port at Tajpur and expanding the reach of Kolkata’s IT hub at its New Town Rajarhat suburb.

Dr Pronab Sen, noted economist and former Chairman of the National Statistical Commission told PTI, “We have seen previous government’s trying to attract IT investments into Kolkata … hopefully if this government can get it’s act together in all respects the city has a lot of potential” given its cost advantages and pool of IT talent.

However, Dr Sen warned that to “be a world class hub, a city needs to work not only on infrastructure, connectivity and training, but even on things like global standard residences and amenities.” The total budget allocation for Bengal for 2022-23 will see a near 4-fold growth to Rs 3,21,030 crore as against the figure in 2010-11, when the Trinamool Congress government assumed power. The development allocation too is projected to increase 6.7 times to Rs 1,26,305 crore.

Revenue receipts have been pegged at Rs 1,98,047 crore, while the state government proposes to raise public debt to the tune of Rs 1,14,958 crore.

Capital expenditure for the fiscal is estimated to be Rs 33,144 crore, and revenue expenditure is pegged at Rs 2,26,326 crore.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a post budget press conference, termed it as a pro-people budget. The budget lists a number of schemes including rural job guarantee programmes, rural housing, various welfare schemes including for widows.

''This is a pro-people budget. Despite several financial constraints we have ensured common people are not burdened,” the chief minister said. She pointed out that allocation for agriculture has been increased in the current budget. “The budget allocation has increased 33.2 times in this sector. The state is providing assistance to 7 lakh farmers. '' Banerjee said.

Bhattacharya said the budget proposes additional allocation of Rs 8 lakh for widow pension from April 1, taking the total coverage to more than Rs 21 lakh with a provision of Rs 960 crore. For the development of north Bengal, an allocation of Rs 798 crore has been made, she said.

The budget also proposes exemption from registration fee and road taxes for two years for battery-operated and CNG vehicles – both two and four-wheelers.

Bhattacharya said the exemption of 2 per cent rebate on stamp duty and 10 per cent rebate on circle rate of land will be extended for the next six months.

The budget also seeks to provide relief to the tea industry by exempting rural employment cess and waiving agricultural income tax for the 2022-23 fiscal.

Allocation towards the social service sector is also projected to increase 10.7 times to Rs 73,441 crore from the 2010-11 figure.

The budget has pegged the state's own tax revenue to rise 3.76 times to Rs 79,347 crore for the fiscal 2022-23.

The minister said fiscal deficit as a percentage of Gross State Domestic Product is estimated to come down to 3.64 per cent in 2022-23 compared to 4.24 per cent in 2010-11. The budget pegged a drop in revenue deficit to 1.65 per cent of GSDP in the next fiscal.

Bhattacharya claimed West Bengal will be able to create 1.20 crore new job opportunities in the next four years across sectors.

Industry came out in support of the budget with CII endorsing it for having checked fiscal deficit.

“The West Bengal 2022-2023 budget balances growth and welfare. The fiscal deficit is well under control. The growth rate achieved and forecasted is above the National average and the social welfare schemes are also among the best,” said Vijay Dewan, Chairman CII Eastern Region and Managing Director, The Park Hotels.

Meanwhile, noisy scenes were witnessed during the budget presentation in the assembly when BP MLAs stood up and started shouting slogans, demanding filling up of vacant posts and the raising the issue of “distressed tea gardens in the state”, among others.

The saffron party legislators then staged a walkout in the middle of her speech. Leader of the Opposition and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized the budget as rudderless after the walk-out. ''It is a rudderless budget. Most of the projects funded by the union government have been renamed by the state government and they have tried to take the ownership,'' he said. While Congress state unit president Adhir Chowdhury called it an “aimless budget”, sans direction.

