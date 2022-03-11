CEPA to help new biz, create jobs in India, UAE: Zeyoudi

Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the United Arab Emirates will enhance the exports between the countries and help create jobs and new businesses, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said on Friday.

''The signing of CEPA between India and UAE is going to boost the trade and economic growth in both the countries. It is going to create a lot of opportunities for SMEs, new businesses and the private sectors. It is a win-win agreement for both the countries as this will help create a lot of jobs and Unicorns and enhance exports,'' Zeyoudi said virtually while speaking at Economic Times Global Business Summit (GBS) 2022.

With CEPA, the industrial zones will provide a platform and an ecosystem for entrepreneurs to start new businesses and unicorns in the UAE, he added.

This agreement has provided huge potential and will also help both the countries to expand their market reach beyond the existing ones, he noted.

He further stated that tourism, being an integral part of the UAE's economy, is bouncing back, and the bookings are picking up.

''Tourism is a key and integral part of our economy. The year 2020, has been difficult with restrictions and things have slowed down. We expect the sector to bounce back, and the bookings are picking up,'' he added.

Meanwhile, talking about economic diversification, Zeyoudi said energy is the backbone of every economy, and oil will remain an important sector for the UAE.

However, the UAE will continue to diversify its business and promote green energy for more sustainable development, he added.

