Two Nagpur men returning after shopping for friend's wedding killed in road accident

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:46 IST
  • India

Two men were killed after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Nagpur, police said on Friday.

A Butibori police station official said Jagdish Sakharkar and Jayant Mujbaile were returning to their homes in Kelzar after shopping for a friend's wedding when the accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

Their motorcycle was hit on Sawangi bridge and efforts were on to track down the vehicle and its driver, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

