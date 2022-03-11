Left Menu

London Stock Exchange suspends all services in Russia

Britain's London Stock Exchange said on Friday it is suspending all products and services for all customers in Russia, days after suspending the distribution of news and commentary in the country. "LSEG confirms it is suspending all products and services for all customers in Russia, subject to any regulatory requirements," the company said in a statement. "We continue to support our employees in the region.

"LSEG confirms it is suspending all products and services for all customers in Russia, subject to any regulatory requirements," the company said in a statement.

"We continue to support our employees in the region. We are also engaging with our customers outside Russia who depend on us for data and pricing information inside Russia. We are evaluating alternative options to continue providing these services."

