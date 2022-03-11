Left Menu

BlackRock Russia exposure down $17 billion since February, company data shows

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 23:50 IST
BlackRock Inc's total client exposure to Russia has declined to less than $1 billion from $18 billion a month ago, before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine led to Western sanctions and the closure of the Russian stock market, according to figures supplied by the asset manager on Friday.

A spokesman for the New York asset manager said via e-mail that the impact on clients would "depend on their initial asset allocation and the timing of their allocations to or away from this market during the period."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

