Cricket Academy of Pathans launches its first academy in North East India; Yusuf Pathan inaugurates CAP centre in Arunachal's Itanagar

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI/PNN): To provide world-class cricket coaching and to promote young talent in the northeastern region of India, the Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) today announced the grand launch of its centre in Itanagar in the august presence of ace cricketer Yusuf Pathan and Harmeet Vasdev, Managing Director (CAP). With a solid on-ground curriculum and a team of experts providing high-level cricket coaching, the academy will employ state-of-the-art coaching techniques to teach and develop budding cricketers in the region. Taking forward the passion and vision of the Pathan brothers and expanding its presence throughout India, this is the 28th centre of the Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP).

Yusuf Pathan, Director, CAP, said, "We are providing every possible assistance to the aspiring cricketers and expect to become the first preference for all the ambitious and aspirant cricketers in Itanagar and the surrounding region. Through our world-class coaching, our students are now getting selected for the district and state level matches. We have plans to open more academies in tier 2 and tier 3 cities which will assist the budding cricketers in getting trained in the right manner." Across India, 80-plus students have already been selected and represented at various state and district levels from CAP centres. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, one of our players, Yashasvi Rishav from CAP Patna, who is representing the Bihar State team, has scored a brilliant hundred. More than six players from CAP Patna were selected to represent the Bihar state team in Cooch Behar Trophy and C K Nayudu Trophy last year. Seven players from CAP Jaipur represented their district team in Rajasthan. CAP is proud that an increasing number of students are being selected for various district and state level camps. These success stories are indeed an indication of our commitment to helping our students realise their potential".

Managing Director, Harmeet Vasdev, explained the training process and highlighted the strong points which have helped CAP become one of the leading cricket academies in the country. He said, "To record and track the progress of CAP students, an in-house 'CAP App' is developed. It also helps coaches to organise training and coaching sessions with the students. We will soon be organising an interactive session with the Pathan brothers for our students on the app. We want to help as many cricket aspirants as possible to give them an opportunity who love the sport and need access to world-class coaching infrastructure." He further added, "Moving forward, we are planning tours of other countries for giving match exposure under different environments to the young buds. We are also planning to organize an all India CAP tournament where every CAP centre will participate. The academy also focuses on nutrition, psychology and the overall physical development of the students. We aim to launch 20 more academies in the cities of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Srinagar, Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Agra, Salem, Guntur, Malihabad, Gulbarga, and Berhampur and have pledged to invest INR 2 crores towards this goal. We hope to become the preferred academy for cricket coaching across the country, and we are committed to it."

Enhancing Training Strategy using Technology CAP uses state-of-the-art technology tools to help leverage the performances of all the students. Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) has tied up with the UK based cricket technology partner- Pitch Vision to track students' performance in real-time, which also bridges the gap between the Pathan brothers, coaches and the students.

A recent addition has been of CAP-StanceBeam, a smart cricket bat sensor that gives shot analysis and instant 360-degree batting performance data analytics to players and coaches. With real-time collaboration with the coaches, this tool keeps track of the practice sessions, enabling the coaches in providing instant correction to players. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

